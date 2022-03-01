Not Your Mama’s Book Club: Understanding the Enneagram

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us we explore how the Enneagram system works and a description of each of the types. Leading the discussion will be our special guest, Maggie Banger, a Licensed Professional Counselor with a masters certification in the Enneagram from the Institute for Conscious Being. Register online.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events
205-332-6600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club: Understanding the Enneagram - 2022-03-01 02:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club: Understanding the Enneagram - 2022-03-01 02:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club: Understanding the Enneagram - 2022-03-01 02:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club: Understanding the Enneagram - 2022-03-01 02:00:00 ical