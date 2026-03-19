Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Transformational Meditation with Deb Paradise

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as we welcome Deb Paradise. Deb teaches Transformational Meditation as a life tool. She believes that meditation is one of the most powerful skills we can have to grab hold of our connection to Self, our lives and the creation of what we truly want. Come discuss the Who, What, Where, When, why and most importantly the HOW of transforming your life through meditation. Topics on the table also include working with Chi (energy), crystal energy, healing the Self through intuitive art and using what you learn to offer intuitive healing to others and the planet!