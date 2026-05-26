Not Your Mama’s Book Club - The Seasons Within Us: Archetypes and Ayurveda for Everyday Life with Jennifer Ferdin
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Seasonal Living Practitioner, Jennifer Ferdin, presents a program about archetypes and Ayurveda for everyday living. Across cultures and traditions, humans have turned to nature to better understand themselves. Ayurveda views the natural world as a mirror of our inner experience, where each season reflects patterns we recognize within ourselves - times of growth, intensity, release, and renewal. Join us for a reflective afternoon exploring these “inner seasons” and the archetypal energies known in Ayurveda as Vata, Pitta, and Kapha - living patterns reflected in the ways we think, feel, and move through life. Come curious - you may leave seeing the seasons, and yourself, in a whole new way.