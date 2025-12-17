Not Your Mama’s Book Club - Root Cause Healing with Dr. Stefanie Bodie, ND

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as we welcome Dr. Stefanie Bodie, ND. As a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, Dr. Bodie specializes in helping clients uncover and correct the root cause of physical and emotional imbalances through natural, non-invasive

methods. In her practice, she uses tools like Nutrition Response Testing, Emotion Code therapy, and frequency-based healing, which support the body’s own ability to regulate, reset, and heal. Whether you’re navigating chronic fatigue, digestive issues, autoimmune flares, or emotional stress, your body is always communicating, — Naturopathic Medicine can help you listen. In this talk, you’ll learn how emotions, nervous system regulation, and targeted nutrition all play a role in your overall health. Come discover a new, empowering approach to healing.