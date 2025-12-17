Not Your Mama’s Book Club - Root Cause Healing with Dr. Stefanie Bodie, ND
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as we welcome Dr. Stefanie Bodie, ND. As a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, Dr. Bodie specializes in helping clients uncover and correct the root cause of physical and emotional imbalances through natural, non-invasive
methods. In her practice, she uses tools like Nutrition Response Testing, Emotion Code therapy, and frequency-based healing, which support the body’s own ability to regulate, reset, and heal. Whether you’re navigating chronic fatigue, digestive issues, autoimmune flares, or emotional stress, your body is always communicating, — Naturopathic Medicine can help you listen. In this talk, you’ll learn how emotions, nervous system regulation, and targeted nutrition all play a role in your overall health. Come discover a new, empowering approach to healing.