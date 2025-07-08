Not Your Mama’s Book Club - Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique with Ron Johnson
No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Ron Johnson, a practitioner of
QHHT, or Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique, explains this form of regression hypnosis which was developed by Dolores Cannon. Its aim is to access a client's "Higher Self" or subconscious mind to explore past lives, gain insights, and receive guidance for healing and self-discovery.
