Not Your Mama’s Book Club - Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique with Ron Johnson

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Ron Johnson, a practitioner of

QHHT, or Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique, explains this form of regression hypnosis which was developed by Dolores Cannon. Its aim is to access a client's "Higher Self" or subconscious mind to explore past lives, gain insights, and receive guidance for healing and self-discovery.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
