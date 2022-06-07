Not Your Mama's Book Club – Psychic Protection & Energetic Cleansing Techniques

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Jason Kirby, of Elysium House Healing, discusses energetic hygiene practices. These daily practices, used by Jason as a House Healer, cover psychic protection at the start of the day, and cutting cords to finish the day. Psychic protection puts up an energetic shield between you and others, while cutting cords will regain the energy you have sent out through the day. Jason will give a demonstration on how to use these techniques. Reiki Master Ben Faucher will also be on hand to add reiki energy to the process, leaving us clean, rested, relaxed and refreshed.