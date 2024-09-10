Not Your Mama's Book Club – Psychic Betsey Grady

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as we welcome psychic Betsey Grady. Betsey will be exploring the Akashic Records. These records are a collection of all thoughts, words, emotions, actions, and intent that have ever happened, are happening, or will happen in the past, present, or future. The word "Akashic" comes from the Sanskrit word Akasha, which means "sky" or "ether". The records are said to transcend space and time, and include the depths of experiences, thoughts, and actions across lifetimes. Join us as psychic Betsey Grady explores ways to use the Akashic Records to look into your past, present and future. The event will take place in the Boardroom.