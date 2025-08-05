Not Your Mama's Book Club – Psychic Betsey Grady Discusses Past Lives

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as we welcome psychic Betsey Grady as she discusses how to discover your past lives with the Akashic Records. The purpose of discovering past lives through the Records is not to get lost in the past — it’s to understand

yourself more deeply in the present. The past lives that are illuminated during a reading typically carry the most potent insights about what is present in your current life. What comes through about your past lives is usually not a surprise. It often reaffirms what you already knew and helps you come back even more fully into who you are.