Not Your Mama’s Book Club: Near Death Experience with Dr. P.M.H. Atwater

Join us as we welcome international authority on near-death states, Dr. P.M.H. Atwater. Dr. Atwater is the author of 10 books, and her writings have also appeared in numerous magazines and newspapers. She has lectured twice at the United Nations, and guested on TV and radio talk shows such as Larry King Live, Entertainment Tonight, Regis & Kathy Lee, and Geraldo. Recently she was awarded the "Lifetime Achievement Award" from the National Association of Transpersonal Hypnotherapists and the "Outstanding Service Award" from IANDS. If you have had a near-death experience or are interested in learning more about what happens when we die, please join us.