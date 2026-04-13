Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Mother Wound with Lee Irwin

Are there parts of yourself you’ve struggled to name – especially the parts about anxiety, shame, and the hunger for love that couldn’t be filled? Mother Hunger could be the missing piece. This is the invisible wound that emerges from a child’s lack of comfort, safety or guidance from a mother. Come join Lee Sumner Irwin, founder of Radiant Wise Women and award-winning author, to take a closer look at the four distinct categories of mother hunger and how these unmet needs can echo throughout our adult lives as guilt, self-blame, disordered eating, people-pleasing, perfectionism, or relationship issues. No book reading required. In this safe space, we will explore how the absence of essential maternal care can create a lifetime of longing that affects our emotional well-being and sense of self. The journey through mother hunger isn't one we need to walk alone. Lee will share practical steps for self-nurturing, including simple ways to release stress and make everything easier.