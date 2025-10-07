Not Your Mama’s Book Club - The Many Symbols of the Labyrinth with Mary Stephenson
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Mary Stephenson teaches us the many symbols the labyrinth holds. A labyrinth represents a journey to a center point and back, symbolizing life's path, spiritual growth, and self-discovery. It can signify various concepts like a pilgrimage, wholeness, or a connection with the divine, depending on the context. Walking the labyrinth can be a meditative practice, a way to connect with one's inner self, and a path towards enlightenment or spiritual growth. We will walk a portable labyrinth at the conclusion of the program. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.