Not Your Mama’s Book Club - The Many Symbols of the Labyrinth with Mary Stephenson

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Mary Stephenson teaches us the many symbols the labyrinth holds. A labyrinth represents a journey to a center point and back, symbolizing life's path, spiritual growth, and self-discovery. It can signify various concepts like a pilgrimage, wholeness, or a connection with the divine, depending on the context. Walking the labyrinth can be a meditative practice, a way to connect with one's inner self, and a path towards enlightenment or spiritual growth. We will walk a portable labyrinth at the conclusion of the program. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.