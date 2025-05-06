Not Your Mama's Book Club – Live Soul Speak Creator Kathryn Valencia
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Kathryn Valencia never planned on being a writer, but inspiration through the images she captured around the world crafted her creation of "Soul Speak." Learn more about Live Soul Speak’s Kathryn, her book, and her outlook on approaching life at livesoulspeak.com.
