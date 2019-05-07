No reading required, discussion group only. Do you ever wonder what happens to us after death? Ann Clark will be with us to talk about life between lives where we choose our next incarnation, and where explanations for life's burdens and ideas for relief are offered. In the Boardroom.
Not Your Mama’s Book Club: Life Between Lives
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Talks & Readings
