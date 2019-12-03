No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Dr. Victoria Moore explores Reiki, which is a form of alternative medicine called energy healing, and Heart Math is a system that helps you synchronize your brain and heart for optimal stress resistance and mental performance. Boardroom.
Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Introduction to Reiki and Heart Math
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Talks & Readings
