Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Introduction to Reiki and Heart Math

to Google Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Introduction to Reiki and Heart Math - 2019-12-03 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Introduction to Reiki and Heart Math - 2019-12-03 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Introduction to Reiki and Heart Math - 2019-12-03 14:00:00 iCalendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Introduction to Reiki and Heart Math - 2019-12-03 14:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Dr. Victoria Moore explores Reiki, which is a form of alternative medicine called energy healing, and Heart Math is a system that helps you synchronize your brain and heart for optimal stress resistance and mental performance. Boardroom.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Introduction to Reiki and Heart Math - 2019-12-03 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Introduction to Reiki and Heart Math - 2019-12-03 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Introduction to Reiki and Heart Math - 2019-12-03 14:00:00 iCalendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Introduction to Reiki and Heart Math - 2019-12-03 14:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star