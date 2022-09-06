Not Your Mama’s Book Club: Flower Essences with Jessica Carmon
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
No book reading required, discussion group only. Flower Essences are vibrational medicine. Jessica Carmon, from ReSourced Apothecary, will explain more about what flower essences are, how they are created and the powerful gifts they offer us. I will guide the group through my process and then we will have the opportunity to take a flower essence and connect to the energy of that plant.
