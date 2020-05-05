Not Your Mama's Book Club - Essential Oils

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

No book reading required, discussion group only. Essential oils are quite popular today with good reason, but knowing what an essential is and the why of using them, is really important if you're going to make informed choices about the how. Join us as Abigale Watkins explains the basics of essential oils. Boardroom.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Talks & Readings
