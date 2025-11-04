Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Effective Coping with Loss with Maggie Banger
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Maggie Banger discusses multiple ways to cope with deep loss. Grief is a journey that involves acknowledging the pain, allowing yourself to grieve, practicing self-compassion, and seeking support when needed. It's crucial to understand that grief is a personal and unique experience, and there's no right or wrong way to feel. Maggie outlines ways to recognize that grief is a natural response to loss and teaches us ways to allow ourselves to experience the associated emotions without judgment.