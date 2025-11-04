Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Effective Coping with Loss with Maggie Banger

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Maggie Banger discusses multiple ways to cope with deep loss. Grief is a journey that involves acknowledging the pain, allowing yourself to grieve, practicing self-compassion, and seeking support when needed. It's crucial to understand that grief is a personal and unique experience, and there's no right or wrong way to feel. Maggie outlines ways to recognize that grief is a natural response to loss and teaches us ways to allow ourselves to experience the associated emotions without judgment.