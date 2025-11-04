Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Effective Coping with Loss with Maggie Banger

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Maggie Banger discusses multiple ways to cope with deep loss. Grief is a journey that involves acknowledging the pain, allowing yourself to grieve, practicing self-compassion, and seeking support when needed. It's crucial to understand that grief is a personal and unique experience, and there's no right or wrong way to feel. Maggie outlines ways to recognize that grief is a natural response to loss and teaches us ways to allow ourselves to experience the associated emotions without judgment.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events
20533266100
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Effective Coping with Loss with Maggie Banger - 2025-11-04 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Effective Coping with Loss with Maggie Banger - 2025-11-04 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Effective Coping with Loss with Maggie Banger - 2025-11-04 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Effective Coping with Loss with Maggie Banger - 2025-11-04 14:00:00 ical