Not Your Mama’s Book Club The Divine Feminine with Marge Doyl

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as we welcome Rev. Marge Doyle as she discusses the Divine Feminine. Where in our lives have we ever experienced the Divine Feminine? Throughout history, women's lives have been shaped by patriarchal religion. From the time we were tiny beings, many of us have been taught that we were sinful, unholy, and even caused sin in others. Yet, throughout human history, there have been frequent mentions, witnesses, and examples of the Divine Feminine. Let us listen and discuss!