Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Discovering the Archetypes

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as we welcome Donna Stone Reed as she introduces us to archetypes. Archetypes are universal, recurring patterns of personality and behavior that shape your motivations, emotions, and choices. By identifying which archetypes you most strongly embody, you can illuminate your innate strengths, uncover hidden blind spots, and break repeating, self-limiting cycles. Donna Stone-Reed can help you use archetypes for self-discovery by pinpointing motivations, recognize your shadow self, and navigate life’s cycles.