Not Your Mama's Book Club: Death Doula Virginia Bunting

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as we welcome Virginia Bunting, a Death Doula, who will explain the duties and responsibilities of her occupation. A death doula is someone who can provide emotional and spiritual support for a dying person. Death doulas assist dying people with logistical planning and emotional preparation for death — and are often one of the last few people in the room helping with the transition from life to death. As more people embrace the death positive movement, the need for death doulas has risen to meet the needs of those looking for guidance at the end of life. The discussion will take place in the boardroom.