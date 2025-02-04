Not Your Mama's Book Club - Crystal Tones Alchemy Bowls

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as we welcome Sheri Bagwell

who will be sharing her amazing crystal tones alchemy bowls with us. Sound healing has been known since the beginning of time. In recent years it has been proven the profound healing that comes from spending time listening to them. We can release negative energy, calm stress, stabilize the nervous system, clear your mind and come back to the center. These bowls are infused with crystals to give them extra capacity to help ground you, connect you to your higher self, balance your endocrine system, create heart and mind coherence, access the fountain of youth and connect you to your wisdom. This is momentary when listened to for a short time, if you are lucky enough to listen repeatedly, it becomes part of you.