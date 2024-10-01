Not Your Mama's Book Club - Change Your Mind: Four Questions for Practical Mindfulness

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as we welcome Michael Disko who is a professional speaker, personal development and success coach, Reiki Master Teacher and an owner of Evolve Massage and Alternative Healing. With a decade of experience teaching meditation and mindfulness techniques, he has distilled his knowledge into four questions that can be used as a no-nonsense practice to empower his students to take control of their subconscious mind and change their lives. Michael's talks blend relatable story telling with science backed data and his audiences walk away feeling energized and motivated to start using practical tools to break out of familiar patterns and achieve new levels of success. The event will be held in the Boardroom.