Not Your Mama's Book Club – Chakras with Cheryl Lewallen

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as we welcome Cheryl Lewallen

discusses the vagus nerve. The vagus nerve is the great communicator between most systems in your body, including the major organs of the brain, digestive system and heart. With the guidance of your seven chakras, the vagus nerve can be a psychological and spiritual powerhouse for healing. Trauma therapist C. J. Llewelyn shows you how to harness this energy to understand your past and heal your body of intense reactions that no longer serve you. This allows you access to the compassionate energy of your inner light. When you understand your wiring, you can identify the signals your nervous system sends and work toward a state of calm.