Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Celebrating the Celtic New Year

No book reading required, discussion group only. The Celts celebrated Samhain from October 31 to November 1, marking the ancient Celtic new year and the start of winter. It was considered a sacred time when the veil between the living and the dead is considered thinnest, making it a powerful period to honor, remember, and communicate with ancestors. Join us as Ron Johnson discusses how to connect with your lineage during this season using traditional practices like creating an ancestor altar, hosting a “silent supper,” leaving food offerings, or burning meaningful incense in their honor.