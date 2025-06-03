Not Your Mama’s Book Club - Beginner’s Tarot with Ron Johnson

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Ron Johnson teaches us how to use the tarot. Tarot cards are a deck of 78 cards, traditionally used for divination and self-reflection, divided into the Major and Minor Arcana, with each card representing a symbol or archetype. Tarot cards are commonly used to gain insight into the past, present, or future, and to explore one's subconscious mind and emotions. The Tarot can also be used as a tool for creative reflection, meditation, therapeutic practice, or spiritual exploration. Bring your own deck if you have one!