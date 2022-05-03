Not Your Mama's Book Club - Author Laura Munson on the Power of Storytelling

No book reading required, discussion group only. We are thrilled to welcome New York Times, USA Today, and international best-selling author, Laura Munson to our author series. Laura is also the founder of the acclaimed Haven Writing Retreats and Programs in Montana, where she lives. Her work has been featured in the New York Times Modern Love Column, O. Magazine, and many other media outlets around the world, including Good Morning America, The Early Show, and NPR. She speaks and teaches on the subjects of creative self-expression, and the power of storytelling to help people move forward in their lives. If you are asking yourself So Now What right now…please join us. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.