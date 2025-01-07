Not Your Mama's Book Club – The Art of Manifesting
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as we welcome Juanzetta Flowers who will discuss her experiences with manifesting. This powerful tool is the act of making something happen by imagining it and consciously thinking that it will happen. Manifesting is based on the idea that you can think your dreams into reality. Are intentions really that powerful?
