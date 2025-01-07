Not Your Mama's Book Club – The Art of Manifesting

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as we welcome Juanzetta Flowers who will discuss her experiences with manifesting. This powerful tool is the act of making something happen by imagining it and consciously thinking that it will happen. Manifesting is based on the idea that you can think your dreams into reality. Are intentions really that powerful?

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Not Your Mama's Book Club – The Art of Manifesting - 2025-01-07 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Not Your Mama's Book Club – The Art of Manifesting - 2025-01-07 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Not Your Mama's Book Club – The Art of Manifesting - 2025-01-07 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Not Your Mama's Book Club – The Art of Manifesting - 2025-01-07 14:00:00 ical