Not Your Mama's Book Club – The ABCs of Feng Shui

No book reading required, discussion group only. Feng Shui is an ancient art and science that we (hopefully) apply to our lives every day without knowing it. The general idea is that our spaces affect us more than we realize, so that when we make intentional changes in our home or offices, our lives follows suit. Katie Rogers, certified Feng Shui consultant and founder of the Wind Horse School of Feng Shui, will educate us on the basics of Feng Shui, providing simple tips that have the potential to help you "uplevel" your life in amazing ways.