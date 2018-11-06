Not Your Mama's Book Club

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Not Your Mama’s Book Club: After Death Communication

TUE, November 6, from 2-4 p.m. BR

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us we explore the many ways our love ones communicate with us after death.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
205-332-6620
