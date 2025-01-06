Magnus Mondays Podcast Club

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Listen to Fictional Horror Podcasts and discuss them just like a book club!

Starting with The Magnus Archives- a weekly horror fiction anthology podcast examining what lurks in the archives of the Magnus Institute, an organization dedicated to researching the esoteric and the weird. Jan: (Episodes 1-20) Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

