Magnus Mondays Podcast Club
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Listen to Fictional Horror Podcasts and discuss them just like a book club!
Starting with The Magnus Archives- a weekly horror fiction anthology podcast examining what lurks in the archives of the Magnus Institute, an organization dedicated to researching the esoteric and the weird. Jan: (Episodes 1-20) Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events