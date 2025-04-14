Magnus Mondays – Podcast Club
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Enjoy discussions of podcasts in this new type of "book club." Listen to Fictional Horror Podcasts and discuss them just like a book club! Starting with The Magnus Archives- a weekly horror fiction anthology podcast examining what lurks in the archives of the Magnus Institute, an organization dedicated to researching the esoteric and the weird. The meeting on April 14 will cover episodes 61-80; May 3, episodes 81-100.
