Magic of Lights: Vulcan's Holiday Light Experience Premiere

Vulcan Park & Museum invites the Birmingham area to gather for the 2nd Annual Magic of Lights: Vulcan’s Holiday Light Experience, Dec. 8– 23.

At the top of each hour, beginning at 5 p.m., guests will enjoy a 15-minute lively array of dancing lights choreographed to delightful holiday music. The Anvil and Museum will have extended hours until 9 p.m. along with complimentary hot chocolate (while supplies last). There will also be wine and beer available for purchase.Visitors are encouraged to shop at The Anvil for the Red Dot Sale or purchase Birmingham-themed items from local artisans such as Earthborn Pottery and Glass Studio.

The event premiere set for Dec. 8 will have a special appearance from Santa V and special performances from the Alabama School of Fine Arts and Ramsay High School from 6-8 p.m. There will also be reindeer games for the entire family to enjoy.

Joe Saling, Director of Visitor Experience is thrilled to provide the community a gathering place to enjoy the holiday season and create memorable moments. He feels that the added games will enhance the visitor experience and looks forward to growing in the future.

“For decades, people have gathered to share their love of Vulcan, enjoy the breathtaking views and capture special moments,” Saling said. “We want to continue this tradition with our holiday light show and hope this too will be enjoyed for years to come.”

Admission is $6 for 13 and up, $4 for kids ages 5-12 and children under 4 are free.

Event Details

• Magic of Lights: Vulcan’s Holiday Light Experience and Santa V’s arrival: Dec. 8 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. (guest appearance premiere night only)

• Shows Nightly: Dec. 8 to Dec. 23 (5p | 6p | 7p | 8p | 9p)

• The Museum and The Anvil will have extended hours until 9:00 p.m.

• Admission is $6 for 13 and up, $4 for kids ages 5-12 and children under 4 are free.