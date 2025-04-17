Magic Hour Film Club – Waitress

Adrienne Shelly’s movie will kick off the 2000's Indie Gems series. Waitress is the story of one woman trapped in a life from which she dreams of escape. Jenna's (Keri Russell) secret ambition is to save enough money from her waitressing job to leave her overbearing and controlling husband (Jeremy Sisto). Jenna is a sharp, sassy woman with a gift for making unusual pies whose recipes are inspired by the trials, tribulations and circumstances of her life. An unwanted pregnancy changes the course of events giving her an unexpected confidence via letters to her unborn baby. This film was adapted into the smash Broadway hit, 'Waitress'.