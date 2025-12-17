Magic Hour Film Club – The Set-Up (1949)

Come watch conversation worthy films of all genres with the Birmingham film community. A boxer on the wane, Bill "Stoker" Thompson (Robert Ryan) is determined to stay in the game, in spite of his wife, Julie (Audrey Totter), who wants him to leave the dangerous sport. Unbeknownst to Stoker, his manager, Tiny (George Tobias), has lost confidence in him and sets the fighter up to lose an upcoming match at the request of a local gangster. Certain that Stoker

will meet with defeat, Tiny neglects to tell him about the shady deal, resulting in conflict both in and out of the ring.