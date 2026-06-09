Magic Hour Film Club - Quest for Fire
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
In the prehistoric world, a Cro-Magnon tribe depends on an ever-burning source of fire, which eventually extinguishes. Lacking the knowledge to start a new fire, the tribe sends three warriors on a quest for more. On their journey, they encounter Ika, a woman who has the knowledge they seek. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Film, History