Magic Hour Film Club – Night Nurse

Watch and discuss eclectic movies with your fellow film buffs. Pre-Code Movies.

Night Nurse (Not Rated) Lora Hart manages to land a job in a hospital as a trainee nurse. Upon completion of her training, she goes to work as a night nurse for two small children who seem to be very sick, though something much more sinister is going on. A free movie showing with a discussion.

