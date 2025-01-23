Magic Hour Film Club – Night Nurse
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Watch and discuss eclectic movies with your fellow film buffs. Pre-Code Movies.
Night Nurse (Not Rated) Lora Hart manages to land a job in a hospital as a trainee nurse. Upon completion of her training, she goes to work as a night nurse for two small children who seem to be very sick, though something much more sinister is going on. A free movie showing with a discussion.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Film