Magic Hour Film Club – Night of the Hunter
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Come watch conversation worthy films of all genres with the Birmingham film community.
A horror movie with qualities of a Grimm fairy tale, it stars a sublimely sinister Robert Mitchum as a traveling preacher named Harry Powell (he of the tattooed knuckles), whose nefarious motives for marrying a fragile widow, played by Shelley Winters, are uncovered by her terrified young children.
