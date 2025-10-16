Magic Hour Film Club – Night of the Hunter

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Come watch conversation worthy films of all genres with the Birmingham film community.

A horror movie with qualities of a Grimm fairy tale, it stars a sublimely sinister Robert Mitchum as a traveling preacher named Harry Powell (he of the tattooed knuckles), whose nefarious motives for marrying a fragile widow, played by Shelley Winters, are uncovered by her terrified young children.

