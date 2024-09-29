Magic Hour Film Club – Metalhead (Not Rated, Adult Content)

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Watch and discuss eclectic movies with your fellow film buffs. A girl is caught between the life that took her brother and her own inability to strike out on her own. In her grief, she finds solace in the dark music of Black Metal and dreams of becoming a rock star. The event will take place in the Large Auditorium.

