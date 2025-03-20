MAGIC HOUR FILM CLUB – The Man Who Knew Too Much

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Come watch conversation worthy films of all genres with the Birmingham film community. The Man Who Knew Too Much is a 1934 British spy thriller film directed by Alfred Hitchcock, featuring Leslie Banks and Peter Lorre, and released by Gaumont British. It was one of the most successful and critically acclaimed films of Hitchcock's British period.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Film
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - MAGIC HOUR FILM CLUB – The Man Who Knew Too Much - 2025-03-20 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - MAGIC HOUR FILM CLUB – The Man Who Knew Too Much - 2025-03-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - MAGIC HOUR FILM CLUB – The Man Who Knew Too Much - 2025-03-20 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - MAGIC HOUR FILM CLUB – The Man Who Knew Too Much - 2025-03-20 19:00:00 ical