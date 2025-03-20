MAGIC HOUR FILM CLUB – The Man Who Knew Too Much
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Come watch conversation worthy films of all genres with the Birmingham film community. The Man Who Knew Too Much is a 1934 British spy thriller film directed by Alfred Hitchcock, featuring Leslie Banks and Peter Lorre, and released by Gaumont British. It was one of the most successful and critically acclaimed films of Hitchcock's British period.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Film