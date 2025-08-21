Magic Hour Film Club - Jezebel
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Come watch conversation worthy films of all genres with the Birmingham film community.
Join us for Part 1 of our Southern Gothic series. Starting us off is the award-winning Bette Davis classic film Jezebel. In 1850s Louisiana, the willfulness of a tempestuous Southern belle threatens to destroy all who care for her.
Info
