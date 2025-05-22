Magic Hour Film Club - Girlfight

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Come watch conversation worthy films of all genres with the Birmingham film community.

Join us for Part 2 of the 2000s Indie Gems series. The feature film is Girlfight. This film tells the story of Diana Guzman begins to train as a boxer and achieves impressive success, blazing new trails for female boxers, all while keeping it a secret from her father. This movie is rated R.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Film
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Magic Hour Film Club - Girlfight - 2025-05-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Magic Hour Film Club - Girlfight - 2025-05-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Magic Hour Film Club - Girlfight - 2025-05-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Magic Hour Film Club - Girlfight - 2025-05-22 19:00:00 ical