Magic: the Gathering for Teens

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Rm 102. Interested in learning about Magic: the Gathering? Each game represents a battle between wizards known as “planeswalkers”, who employ spells, artifacts, and creatures depicted on individual Magic cards to defeat their opponents. We will have decks, but you are welcome to bring your own. Register online @ http://homewoodpubliclibrary.org/

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Leisure & Recreation
