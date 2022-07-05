Magic: the Gathering for Teens
Interested in learning about Magic: the Gathering? Each game represents a battle between wizards known as “planeswalkers”, who employ spells, artifacts, and creatures depicted on individual Magic cards to defeat their opponents. We will have decks, but you are welcome to bring your own. Open to rising 6th-12th graders. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events.
