Interested in learning about Magic: the Gathering? Each game represents a battle between wizards known as “planeswalkers”, who employ spells, artifacts, and creatures depicted on individual Magic cards to defeat their opponents. We will have decks, but you are welcome to bring your own. Room 102. Register online.
Magic: the Gathering for Teens
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
