Magic City Mimosa Festival Returns to Sloss Furnances this August

The Magic City Mimosa Festival is returning to Sloss Furnaces for summer fun on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Adding more bars, live entertainment and music, drink options, food vendors, and games, festival goers will once again be treated to a day filled with bottomless mimosas and good cheer at the National Historic Landmark. Early Bird tickets are on sale now for ages 21 and up for $35 until Saturday, June 10th and then the price will increase. All tickets include bottomless mimosas and a souvenir cup. For more information or to purchase tickets to Magic City Mimosa Festival's summer installment, visit https://magiccitymimosafestival.com. Stay connected on Instagram at @mimosafestival and Facebook at www.facebook.com/MagicCityMimosaFestival.