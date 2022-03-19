Magic City Fried Chicken and Beer Festival

The Magic City Fried Chicken Festival is an open-air festival and competition that combines food, music, family, and community together in celebration of the classic southern dish.

Judges and the crowd will determine who has the Best Chicken in the Magic City. The winner will take home a grand prize and the golden rooster trophy. The festival features local musical artists, on-site activations for engagement, over 40 food trucks, artesian vendors, and plenty of chicken.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit C.A.S.E.D., a 501(c)3 which provides educational services and after-school care for Greater Birmingham youth.

Admission is $10 for ages 13 and up. Kids 12 and under will have free admission. Tickets will be purchased online at Eventbrite.

Please note: Admission will get you access to the vendors and entertainment. There will be items onsite for additional purchase.