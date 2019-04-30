Calling all chocolate connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike – you’re invited to join Disability Rights & Resources for the 5th annual Magic City Chocolate Challenge, to be held on Tuesday, April 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Regions Field. The event will feature delicious chocolate creations from some of Birmingham’s best bakers and chocolatiers, as well as drinks (including beer, wine and milk for the traditionalists in attendance), live music and a silent auction. Chocolatiers will be judged by a panel of Birmingham celebrity judges in categories including Judges’ Choice, Most Creative Use of Chocolate and Best Dressed for the best decorated table. Event attendees will also have an opportunity to vote for their favorite chocolate creation for the People’s Choice Award. Funds raised through the Magic City Chocolate Challenge benefit Disability Rights & Resources, a non-profit agency offering individuals the power of hope and freedom by helping those with disabilities reach and exceed their independent living goals.

General admission tickets are available for $35 in advance or for $50 at the door. VIP tickets are available for $75 in advance or $100 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at https://magiccitychocolatechallenge.instagift.com/. For more information about the Magic City Chocolate Challenge, visit https://drradvocates.org/magic-city-chocolate-challenge/.