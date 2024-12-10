Lunch & Learn Therapy - Seasonal Affective Disorder

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Seasonal depression, also called seasonal affective disorder (SAD), is a type of depression. It's triggered by the change of seasons and most commonly begins in late fall. Symptoms include feelings of sadness, lack of energy, loss of interest in usual activities, oversleeping and weight gain. Bring a brown bag lunch and join us as we welcome Ellie Mental Health to discuss symptoms and treatments of SAD.

