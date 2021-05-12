Lunch & Learn Finding Your Creative Wings: Exploring Enneagram Types

Join us on Wednesday, May 12th at 12 p.m. CST for our final Lunch and Learn event of the Spring featuring a FREE Enneagram workshop!

The Enneagram has become a popular and effective tool for individuals to explore their identity, but how can we use this understanding to become more creative people? Discovering your Enneagram type can be the doorway into a more beautiful, balanced, and cultivated life. Join us for this Lunch & Learn to explore Enneagram types and how to grow your creativity.

We recommend that participants take this Enneagram Quiz prior to the workshop: https://www.instituteforconsciousbeing.org/enneagram-test

General 6 — The Institute for Conscious Being

About the Speaker // Gladys B. Schaefer, M.Ed. Gladys received her Scholar’s Certification from the Institute for Conscious Being under the teachings of Joseph Howell, Ph. D (author of Becoming Conscious: The Enneagram’s Forgotten Passageway) and the ICB faculty. She is the Dean of Humanities at Spring Valley School and is currently pursuing her doctorate in Educational Leadership. Gladys has found the enneagram to be a transformational pathway towards living a more creative and beautiful life. She is excited to help others discover their creative potential through the Enneagram.

FREE // Must Virtually Register