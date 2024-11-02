Love Your Trees Day!
Homewood Central Park 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join the Homewood Environmental Commission for our 3rd annual Love Your Trees Day! Participants will learn from tree experts and nature enthusiasts while enjoying Hero Doughnuts and Domestique Coffee. Swag, kids station, community and best of all, attendees will leave with a FREE 15-GALLON TREEE! Must register and must be a Homewood resident to participate. See event website to register.
