Love Your Trees Day!

to

Homewood Central Park 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join the Homewood Environmental Commission for our 3rd annual Love Your Trees Day! Participants will learn from tree experts and nature enthusiasts while enjoying Hero Doughnuts and Domestique Coffee. Swag, kids station, community and best of all, attendees will leave with a FREE 15-GALLON TREEE! Must register and must be a Homewood resident to participate. See event website to register.

Info

Homewood Central Park 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events, Home & Garden, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Love Your Trees Day! - 2024-11-02 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Love Your Trees Day! - 2024-11-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Love Your Trees Day! - 2024-11-02 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Love Your Trees Day! - 2024-11-02 09:00:00 ical